Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $168.00 at Mizuho

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $164.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.33. 1,198,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,368,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $323,251,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

