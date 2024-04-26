Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after buying an additional 779,722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,503,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 394,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,332,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. 428,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,491. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

