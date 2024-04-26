Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Increases By 700.0%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
