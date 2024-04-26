Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Increases By 700.0%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

