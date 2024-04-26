Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.28 Per Share

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Skillcast Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Skillcast Group Stock Performance
SKL opened at GBX 38.25 ($0.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.22 million, a PE ratio of -3,700.00 and a beta of 0.41. Skillcast Group has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 41 ($0.51). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.
About Skillcast Group
