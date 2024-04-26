StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.75. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
