KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 2.5%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.04. Approximately 1,869,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,367,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,662,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 90.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in KE by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 305,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,143 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

