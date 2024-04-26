Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community West Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Community West Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

