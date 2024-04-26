Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 17th

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $21.19.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
