MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,365,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 224,124 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,517,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 116,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 50,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,863,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $40.28. 309,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,235. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

