Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUROW opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

