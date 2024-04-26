United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
UAMY stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.54. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 73.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%.
Institutional Trading of United States Antimony
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What are earnings reports?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.