United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UAMY stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.54. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 73.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth $44,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in United States Antimony by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

