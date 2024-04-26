Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 423.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 7.52% of Evogene worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

