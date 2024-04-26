Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Performance
NASDAQ EVGN opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 423.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
