Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 10,025 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the third quarter valued at $149,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 99.4% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NDP stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

