Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,430 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 125.0% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOE opened at $10.02 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

