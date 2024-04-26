Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $485.40.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $465.19 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.