Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ANSC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,833. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

