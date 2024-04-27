Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:ANSC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,833. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17.
About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition
