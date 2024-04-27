Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Decreases By 58.4%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Aptorum Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APM traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.28. 27,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,494. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.
Aptorum Group Company Profile
