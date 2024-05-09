Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Down 8.1%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.78 and last traded at $44.45. Approximately 154,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 173,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $537.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Limbach by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 269,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Limbach by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the third quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

