Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $46.27 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.5397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

