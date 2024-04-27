Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Kanzhun stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 26.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 590,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 122,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 216,149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 55.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter worth $13,664,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

