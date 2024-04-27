BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.15 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 555.22%.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

