Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $507,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after acquiring an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after buying an additional 866,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.49. 5,432,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,877,896. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.62.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

