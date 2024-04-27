Callan Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 101,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 400,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHX traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. 1,049,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

