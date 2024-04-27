Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Position Reduced by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,857,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 134,735 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 248,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 78,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $636,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.