Callan Capital LLC Sells 1,761 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Callan Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $236.50 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.72 and a 200-day moving average of $218.64.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.