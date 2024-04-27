Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 4.8 %

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.11. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $30.00.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

