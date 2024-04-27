Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 521,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 73,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $421,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $421,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $101,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,672 shares of company stock worth $1,571,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.13. 210,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,241. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 186.96%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

