K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 5,650 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URA. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter.

URA traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $29.50. 2,688,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,646. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

