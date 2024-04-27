4,000 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 107.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 289,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 91,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.46.

Etsy stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,861. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The company had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

