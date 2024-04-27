Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 383601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Radius Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About Radius Gold

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

