Raymond James Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$80.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCO. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.33.

TSE CCO opened at C$67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.58. Cameco has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$72.37.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.6943044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. Also, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total transaction of C$3,162,500.00. Insiders sold 98,694 shares of company stock worth $6,095,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

