Fundamental Research Analysts Give Canadian Oil Sands (TSE:COS) a C$0.52 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Fundamental Research set a C$0.52 target price on Canadian Oil Sands (TSE:COSFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Oil Sands Price Performance

Canadian Oil Sands has a 52-week low of C$5.61 and a 52-week high of C$13.87.

About Canadian Oil Sands

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Oil Sands Limited is a Canada-based investment company. The Company owns a 36.74% interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture (Syncrude), a producer of low sulphur, light, synthetic crude oil (SCO). Syncrude is involved in the mining and upgrading of bitumen from oil sands near Fort McMurray in northern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Oil Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Oil Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.