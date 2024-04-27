TD Securities Cuts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$90.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$84.42.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$73.09 on Wednesday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$57.14 and a 52 week high of C$80.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

