W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $89.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.63.
WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. R. Berkley
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Stock Performance
WRB stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than W. R. Berkley
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.