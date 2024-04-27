Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

DROOF stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

