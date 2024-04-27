Financial Contrast: Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) and G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for G City and Maui Land & Pineapple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G City 0 0 0 0 N/A Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

G City has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares G City and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G City -78.56% -15.06% -4.67% Maui Land & Pineapple -28.22% -9.23% -7.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares G City and Maui Land & Pineapple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G City $686.30 million 0.74 -$399.32 million ($3.07) -0.94 Maui Land & Pineapple $10.91 million 35.73 -$3.08 million ($0.15) -132.06

Maui Land & Pineapple has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G City. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats G City on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G City

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022. G City Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. G City Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and sale of real estate inventory. The Leasing segment leases commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also manages ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private non-equity club program that provides its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 22,300 acres of land and 268,000 square feet of commercial property on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

