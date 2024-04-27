Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Invests $280,000 in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFAR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. 304,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,072. The company has a market cap of $913.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

