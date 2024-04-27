Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up 1.7% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCOM stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.92. 99,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,759. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

