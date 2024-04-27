Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marqeta by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Trading Up 0.9 %

MQ traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,065. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.84. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $7.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

