K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.05% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,591 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 1,003,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,218. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

