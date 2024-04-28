Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

LON ECOR opened at GBX 83.10 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. Ecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125.40 ($1.55). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.93. The stock has a market cap of £214.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,662.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is -14,000.00%.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 65,005 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,053.85 ($61,825.41). 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

