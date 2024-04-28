ANGLE (LON:AGL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.86) price objective on the stock.

ANGLE Price Performance

ANGLE stock opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.05. ANGLE has a 12 month low of GBX 9.07 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.40 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.78 million, a PE ratio of -161.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Get ANGLE alerts:

ANGLE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.