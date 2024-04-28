ANGLE (LON:AGL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.86) price objective on the stock.
ANGLE Price Performance
ANGLE stock opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.05. ANGLE has a 12 month low of GBX 9.07 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.40 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.78 million, a PE ratio of -161.11 and a beta of 0.20.
ANGLE Company Profile
