Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $242.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.20 and its 200-day moving average is $219.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.