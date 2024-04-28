Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 141,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Hologic Stock Up 0.4 %

Hologic stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

