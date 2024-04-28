Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 198,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

