Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,112.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 84.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,410,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 645,976 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 89.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,058,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,662,000 after buying an additional 499,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 527.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after buying an additional 442,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 91.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after buying an additional 431,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $57.78 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.