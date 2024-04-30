CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Issues Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CNO opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $75,283.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $197,880.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,115.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $75,283.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,590 shares of company stock worth $4,116,255. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.