Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.