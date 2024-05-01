Certuity LLC Acquires 1,576 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after buying an additional 231,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,485,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 525,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.03. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

