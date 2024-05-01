Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Declares GBX 2.27 Dividend

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Marwyn Value Investors Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MVI stock opened at GBX 96.35 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marwyn Value Investors has a 12-month low of GBX 76 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.50 ($1.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £54.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4,817.50 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.16.
Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile
