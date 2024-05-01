Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Declares GBX 2.27 Dividend

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MVI stock opened at GBX 96.35 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marwyn Value Investors has a 12-month low of GBX 76 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.50 ($1.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £54.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4,817.50 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.16.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Dividend History for Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI)

